Виниловая пластинка Doors, The, Weird Scenes Inside The Gold Mine (0081227960582)

A1 Break On Through 2:25

A2 Strange Days 3:05

A3 Shaman's Blues 4:45

A4 Love Street 3:06

A5 Peace Frog / Blue Sunday 5:00

A6 The Wasp (Texas Radio & The Big Beat) 4:12

A7 End Of The Night 2:49

B1 Love Her Madly 3:18

B2 Spanish Caravan 2:58

B3 Ship Of Fools 3:06

B4 The Spy 4:15

B5 The End 11:35

C1 Take It As It Comes 2:13

C2 Running Blue 2:27

C3 L.A. Woman 7:49

C4 Five To One 4:22

C5 Who Scared You 3:51

C6 (You Need Meat) Don't Go No Further 3:37

D1 Riders On The Storm 7:14

D2 Maggie McGill 4:25

D3 Horse Latitudes 1:30