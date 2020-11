Виниловая пластинка Talking Heads, More Songs About Buildings and Food (0081227963583)

A1 Thank You For Sending Me An Angel 2:11

A2 With Your Love 3:30

A3 The Good Thing 3:03

A4 Warning Sign 3:55

A5 The Girls Want To Be With The Girls 2:37

A6 Found A Job 5:00

B1 Artists Only 3:34

B2 I'm Not In Love 4:33

B3 Stay Hungry 2:39

B4 Take Me To The River 5:00