Виниловая пластинка Young, Neil, Storytone (0093624932390)

A1 Plastic Flowers 4:07

A2 Who's Gonna Stand Up? 3:51

A3 I Want To Drive My Car 2:27

A4 Glimmer 3:12

A5 Say Hello To Chicago 5:11

B1 Tumbleweed 3:28

B2 Like You Used To Do 2:41

B3 I'm Glad I Found You 3:29

B4 When I Watch You Sleeping 5:27

B5 All Those Dreams 3:50

C1 Plastic Flowers 4:06

C2 Who's Gonna Stand Up? 4:24

C3 I Want To Drive My Car 3:13

C4 Glimmer 5:02

C5 Say Hello To Chicago 4:56

D1 Tumbleweed 3:39

D2 Like You Used To Do 2:41

D3 I'm Glad I Found You 3:44

D4 When I Watch You Sleeping 5:35