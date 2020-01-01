Тип Линейка Creator Elite Dragonfly EliteBook G3 G5 IdeaPad Leopard Modern ProBook Raider Stealth Swift Thin ThinkPad Thinkbook TravelMate P6 VivoBook Zenbook Диагональ экрана, дюйм 13.3 14 15.6 17.3 Разрешение экрана 1920x1080 1920х1080 2560х1440 3840x2160 3840х2160 Процессор AMD Ryzen 3 3300U AMD Ryzen 7 3700U AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3300U AMD Ryzen 5 3500U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U AMD Ryzen 5 3500U AMD Ryzen 7 2700U AMD Ryzen 7 3700U Intel Core i3 1005G1 Intel Core i3 8145U Intel Core i5 10210U Intel Core i5 1035G1 Intel Core i5 1035G4 Intel Core i5 8265U Intel Core i5 8365U Intel Core i5 9300H Intel Core i7 10510U Intel Core i7 1065G7 Intel Core i7 10710U Intel Core i7 8550U Intel Core i7 8565U Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i7 9850H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i3 10110U Intel Core i3 8145U Intel Core i5 - 10210U Intel Core i5 10210U Intel Core i5 8265U Intel Core i5 8365U Intel Core i5 i5-8265U Intel Core i5 10210U Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10510U Intel Core i7 7Y75 Intel Core i7 8565U Intel Core i7 10510U Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 10980HK Количество ядер процессора восьмиядерный двухъядерный четырехъядерный шестиядерный Объем оперативной памяти 16 Гб 16384 Мб 32 Гб 32768 Мб 4096 Мб 8 Гб 8192 Мб Тип графического контроллера Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX 640 Radeon RX Vega 10 Radeon Vega Radeon Vega 6 Radeon Vega 8 дискретный интегрированный Графический контроллер AMD Radeon Rx Vega 10 AMD Radeon Vega 10 AMD Radeon Vega 6 AMD Radeon Vega 8 Intel HD Graphics 615 Intel Iris Plus graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 620 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti NVIDIA GeForce MX330 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 MAX Q NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SuperMQ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SuperMQ nVidia GeForce GTX 1050 nVidia GeForce GTX 1050 MAX Q nVidia GeForce GTX 1650 nVidia GeForce GTX 1650 MAX Q nVidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti MAX Q nVidia GeForce MX230 nVidia GeForce MX250 nVidia GeForce RTX 2060 nVidia GeForce GTX 1650 nVidia GeForce GTX 1650 MAX Q nVidia GeForce MX230 nVidia GeForce MX250 nVidia GeForce RTX 2060 nVidia GeForce RTX 2070 nVidia Quadro P2000 nVidia Quadro P520 nVidia Quadro RTX 4000 nVidia Quadro RTX3000 nVidia Quadro T1000 nVidia Quadro T2000 дискретный интегрированный Тип матрицы IGZO IPS OLED TFT IPS TN UWVA WVA Объем HDD Операционная система Объем SSD 1 Тб 128 Гб 2 Тб 256 Гб 512 Гб Тип жесткого диска Цвет белый зеленый серебристый серебро серебро/черный серый синий темно-синий фиолетовый черный Цвет клавиатуры серебро серый синий фиолетовый черный чёрный Сенсорный экран Сканер отпечатка пальца Объем памяти граф. контроллера 2 Гб 2048 Мб 3072 Мб 4 Гб 4096 Мб 6 Гб 6144 Мб 8 Гб 8192 Мб SMA (использует системную)