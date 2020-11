Виниловая пластинка Sade, The Best Of (0888751805910)

A1 Your Love Is King 3:41

A2 Hang On To Your Love 4:29

A3 Smooth Operator 4:16

A4 Jezebel 5:23

B5 The Sweetest Taboo 4:25

B6 Is It A Crime 6:16

B7 Never As Good As The First Time 3:58

B8 Love Is Stronger Than Pride 4:17

C9 Paradise 3:36

C10 Nothing Can Come Between Us 3:52

C11 No Ordinary Love 7:19

C12 Like A Tattoo 3:36

D13 Kiss Of Life 4:10

D14 Please Send Me Someone To Love 3:40

D15 Cherish The Day 6:17