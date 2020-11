Виниловая пластинка Smokie, Greatest Hits (0888751296213)

A1 Lay Back In The Arms Of Someone 4:04

A2 Something's Been Making Me Blue 3:00

A3 If You Think You Know How To Love Me 3:23

A4 Pass It Around 3:06

A5 I'll Meet You At Midnight 3:14

A6 Number On My Wall 3:38

B1 Living Next Door To Alice 3:26

B2 Changing All The Time 3:24

B3 Don't Play Your Rock'n'Roll To Me 3:19

B4 Back To Bradford 2:43

B5 Wild Wild Angels 3:55

B6 Little Town Flirt 3:25

C1 It's Your Life 3:33

C2 Oh Carol 3:39

C3 Mexican Girl 3:57

C4 Stumblin' In 3:57

C5 Needles And Pins 2:43

C6 Do To Me 3:17

D1 Babe It's Up To You 3:43

D2 Take Good Care Of My Baby 3:23

D3 San Francisco Bay 3:17

D4 For A Few Dollars More 3:33

D5 Run To Me 4:12