Виниловая пластинка Presley, Elvis, I'M Leavin' (0888751956018)

A1 I'm Leavin' 3:52

A2 Early Mornin' Rain 3:00

A3 Good Time Charlie's Got The Blues 3:10

A4 Until It's Time For You To Go 4:02

A5 Help Me Make It Through The Night 2:51

A6 Don't Think Twice, It's All Right 2:45

B1 You Asked Me To 2:52

B2 Gentle On My Mind 3:26

B3 Tomorrow Is A Long Time 5:24

B4 I'm Movin' On 2:56

B5 (That's What You Get ) For Lovin' Me 2:11