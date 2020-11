Виниловая пластинка Keely, Conrad, Original Machines (2LP, CD) (0888751780019)

LP-A1 Original Machines

LP-A2 Warm Insurrection

LP-A3 In Words Of A Not So Famous Man

LP-A4 Inside The Cave

LP-A5 Drive To Kampot

LP-A6 Engines Of The Dark

LP-B1 Your Tide Is Going Out

LP-B2 Row Away

LP-B3 Lost The Flow

LP-B4 Nothing That I Meant (Interstellar)

LP-B5 The Jungles

LP-B6 All That's Left Is Land

LP-C1 Hills Of K-Town

LP-C2 Drive Back To Phnom Penh

LP-C3 Forbidden Stones

LP-C4 Out On The Road

LP-C5 Rays Of The Absolute

LP-C6 Trust The Knowledge

LP-D1 Looking For Anchors

LP-D2 All Molten

LP-D3 Waimanalo Drive

LP-D4 Spotlight On The Victor

LP-D5 Marcel Was Here

LP-D6 Before The Swim

CD-1 Original Machines 1:17

CD-2 Warm Insurrection 2:08

CD-3 In Words Of A Not So Famous Man 2:16

CD-4 Inside The Cave 2:56

CD-5 Drive To Kampot 2:41

CD-6 Engines Of The Dark 3:12

CD-7 Your Tide Is Going Out 2:23

CD-8 Row Away 3:22

CD-9 Lost The Flow 1:37

CD-10 Nothing That I Meant (Interstellar) 3:09

CD-11 The Jungles 1:23

CD-12 All That's Left Is Land 3:48

CD-13 Hills Of K-Town 2:21

CD-14 Drive Back To Phnom Penh 1:47

CD-15 Forbidden Stones 1:48

CD-16 Out On The Road 2:15

CD-17 Rays Of The Absolute 2:21

CD-18 Trust The Knowledge 2:27

CD-19 Looking For Anchors 2:06

CD-20 All Molten 2:24

CD-21 Waimanalo Drive 1:13

CD-22 Spotlight On The Victor 3:30

CD-23 Marcel Was Here 0:33