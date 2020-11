Виниловая пластинка Isley Brothers, Groove With You…Live! (Remastered) (0888751329416)

A1 That Lady

A2 Here We Go Again

A3 Don't Say Goodnight (It's Time For Love)

B1 Medley: Hello It's Me / Footsteps In The Dark / For The Love Of You

B2 Take Me To The Next Phase

C1 Fight The Power

C2 Groove With You

C3 Summer Breeze

D1 Say You Will

D2 Voyage To Atlantis

D3 It's A Disco Night (Rock Don't Stop)