Виниловая пластинка Harris, Emmylou / Crowell, Rodney, The Traveling Kind (LP, CD) (0075597951974)

A1 The Traveling Kind 3:40

A2 No Memories Hanging Round 3:41

A3 Bring It On Home To Memphis 3:37

A4 You Can't Say We Didn't Try 3:26

A5 The Weight Of The World 4:34

A6 Higher Mountains 4:11

B1 I Just Wanted To See You So Bad 3:02

B2 Just Pleasing You 4:21

B3 If You Lived Here You'd Be Home Now 2:59

B4 Her Hair Was Red 2:42