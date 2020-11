Виниловая пластинка Adams, Ryan, 1989 (0888751645011)

A1 Welcome To New York 3:18

A2 Blank Space 3:21

A3 Style 2:44

B1 Out Of The Woods 6:07

B2 All You Had To Do Was Stay 3:30

B3 Shake It Off 4:06

C1 I Wish You Would 3:44

C2 Bad Blood 3:55

C3 Wildest Dreams 5:21

D1 How You Get The Girl 3:50

D2 This Love 4:45

D2 I Know Places 5:14