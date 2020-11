Виниловая пластинка Adam and The Ants, Kings Of The Wild Frontier (35Th Anniversary) (LP, 2CD, DVD) (0888750858429)

Disc One - CD - Original Album, B-Sides and KPM Studio Demos

CD1-1 Dog Eat Dog 3:11

CD1-2 'Antmusic' 3:38

CD1-3 Feed Me To The Lions 3:03

CD1-4 Los Rancheros 3:31

CD1-5 Ants Invasion 3:20

CD1-6 Killer In The Home 4:23

CD1-7 Kings Of The Wild Frontier 3:57

CD1-8 The Magnificent Five 3:08

CD1-9 Don't Be Square (Be There) 3:33

CD1-10 Jolly Roger 2:12

CD1-11 Making History 2:59

CD1-12 The Human Beings 4:36

CD1-13 Press Darlings [B-Side Remastered] 4:13

CD1-14 Physical (You're So) [B-Side Remastered] 4:29

CD1-15 Fall In [B-Side Remastered] 2:10

CD1-16 Don't Be Square (Be There) [KPM Studio Demos] 4:25

CD1-17 The Human Beings [KPM Studio Demos] 4:59

CD1-18 Los Rancheros [KPM Studio Demos] 3:35

CD1-19 Making History [KPM Studio Demos] 3:45

Disc Two - CD - Adam & The Ants Live At Park West Club, Chicago (16th April 1981), Extras

CD2-1 The Human Beings (Live) 3:36

CD2-2 Dog Eat Dog (Live) 3:15

CD2-3 The Magnificent Five (Live) 3:03

CD2-4 Don't Be Square (Be There) (Live) 3:21

CD2-5 Los Rancheros (Live) 3:34

CD2-6 Ants Invasion (Live) 3:13

CD2-7 Killer In The Home (Live) 4:16

CD2-8 Cleopatra (Live) 2:55

CD2-9 Press Darlings (Live) 3:47

CD2-10 Kick! (Live) 1:56

CD2-11 'Antmusic' (Live) 3:15

CD2-12 Beat My Guest (Live) 3:04

CD2-13 Jolly Roger (Live) 2:12

CD2-14 Zerox (Live) 3:11

CD2-15 Car Trouble (Live) 3:21

CD2-16 Kings Of The Wild Frontier (Live) 4:34

CD2-17 Physical (You're So) (Live) 5:25

CD2-18 A.N.T.S. 3:32

CD2-19 'Antmusic' (Final Rough Cut) 3:27

CD2-20 Don't Be Square (Be There) (Final Rough Cut) 3:55

Disc Three - DVD

DVD-1 Kings Of The Wild Frontier (Promo Video)

DVD-2 Dog Eat Dog (Promo Video)

DVD-3 'Antmusic' (Promo Video)

DVD-4 Physical (You're So) (Live In Manchester)

DVD-5 Dog Eat Dog (Live In Manchester)

DVD-6 Dog Eat Dog (Top Of The Pops - October 16th 1980)

DVD-7 Ants Invasion (Old Grey Whistle Test January 17th 1981)

DVD-8 Killer In The Home (Old Grey Whistle Test January 17th 1981)

DVD-9 'Antmusic' (Top Of The Pops - December 11th 1980)

DVD-10 Dog Eat Dog (Top Of The Pops - October 30th 1980)

DVD-11 The Magnificent Five

DVD-12 'Antmusic'

DVD-13 Don't Be Square (Be There)

DVD-14 Ants Invasion

DVD-15 Killer In The Home

DVD-16 Never Trust A Man (With Egg On His Face)

DVD-17 Kick!

DVD-18 Press Darlings

DVD-19 Christian D'or

DVD-20 Los Rancheros

DVD-21 Car Trouble

DVD-22 Dog Eat Dog

DVD-23 Kings Of The Wild Frontier

DVD-23 Physical (You're So)

DVD-24 Ant Invasion (Documentary)

Disc Four - LP - 180g Gold Vinyl

A1 Dog Eat Dog 3:11

A2 'Antmusic' 3:38

A3 Feed Me To The Lions 3:03

A4 Los Rancheros 3:31

A5 Ants Invasion 3:20

A6 Killer In The Home 4:23

B1 Kings Of The Wild Frontier 3:57

B2 The Magnificent Five 3:08

B3 Don't Be Square (Be There) 3:33

B4 Jolly Roger 2:12

B5 Making History 2:59