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Ost - Vikings Iii (Trevor Morris) (Coloured) (8719262037519) виниловая пластинка

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Ost - Vikings Iii (Trevor Morris) (Coloured) (8719262037519) виниловая пластинка - фото 1
Ost - Vikings Iii (Trevor Morris) (Coloured) (8719262037519) виниловая пластинка - фото 2
Оригинальный товар
Гарантия качества Этот товар имеет полную гарантию качества от официального представительства бренда. Мы обеспечиваем надежную онлайн-оплату и доставку, что гарантирует вам безопасность и удобство покупки. Выбирая наши товары, вы можете быть уверены в их подлинности и высоких стандартах обслуживания.
Характеристики
Тип товара
Виниловая пластинка
Тип издания
12 дюймов
Дата релиза
2025
Исполнитель
Ost
Альбом (сингл)
Vikings Iii
Жанр
Саундтреки к фильмам
Версия издания
цветной винил, лимитированное
Цвет винила
белый
Сохранность конверта
Still Sealed (SS)
  • Ost - Vikings Iii (Trevor Morris) (Coloured) (8719262037519) виниловая пластинка - фото 1
  • Ost - Vikings Iii (Trevor Morris) (Coloured) (8719262037519) виниловая пластинка - фото 2
Оригинальный товар
Гарантия качества Этот товар имеет полную гарантию качества от официального представительства бренда. Мы обеспечиваем надежную онлайн-оплату и доставку, что гарантирует вам безопасность и удобство покупки. Выбирая наши товары, вы можете быть уверены в их подлинности и высоких стандартах обслуживания.
5 170 руб. 

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Код товара: 721509
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Характеристики

Бренд
Music on vinyl
Тип товара
Виниловая пластинка
Формат издания
2 LP
Лэйбл
Music On Vinyl
Barcode
[8719262037519]
Тип издания
12 дюймов
Дата релиза
2025
Исполнитель
Ost
Альбом (сингл)
Vikings Iii
Жанр
Саундтреки к фильмам
Трек-лист
The Seer Gives Lagertha A Prophecy, The Vikings Sail For Wessex, Kwenthrith's Story, Vikings Battle Brihtwulf's Army, Torstein Loses An Arm, A Cloaked Figure Arrives In Kattegat, Battle For The Hill Of The Ash, Judith, Sacrifice For The Corps, Siggy Sacrifices Herself To Save Ragnar's Sons, Rollo Learns Of Siggy's Sacrifice, Bjorn Fights To Save Rollo, Helga Tells Floki Of Harbard, The Seer Laughs At Rollo's Misery, Aethelwulf Attacks, Ragnar Kills The Messenger, Athelstan Is Reborn, Floki Appea
Версия издания
цветной винил, лимитированное
ТНВЭД
8523809900
Ограниченный тираж
да
Цвет винила
белый
Сохранность конверта
Still Sealed (SS)
Сохранность винила
Still Sealed (SS)
Упаковка издания
Carton Sleeve
Поддержка карт памяти
виниловая пластинка
Габариты в упаковке (ШхВхГ)
32x32x1 см
Специальное издание (серия)
At The Movies
Страна производитель
Нидерланды
Размеры в упаковке, см
32х32х2
Вес, г.
300

Описание товара Ost - Vikings Iii (Trevor Morris) (Coloured) (8719262037519) виниловая пластинка

Лицензионное издание, выпущенное на виниле. В альбом вошли следующие композиции: The Seer Gives Lagertha A Prophecy, The Vikings Sail For Wessex, Kwenthrith's Story, Vikings Battle Brihtwulf's Army, Torstein Loses An Arm, A Cloaked Figure Arrives In Kattegat, Battle For The Hill Of The Ash, Judith, Sacrifice For The Corps, Siggy Sacrifices Herself To Save Ragnar's Sons, Rollo Learns Of Siggy's Sacrifice, Bjorn Fights To Save Rollo, Helga Tells Floki Of Harbard, The Seer Laughs At Rollo's Misery, Aethelwulf Attacks, Ragnar Kills The Messenger, Athelstan Is Reborn, Floki Appears To Kill Athelstan, Ragnar Honors Athelstan's Death, Ecbert Sends Athelwulf On A Journey, Aethelwulf Meets With Kwenthrith, Floki's Siege Towers Revealed, Vikings Reach Paris, The Attack Begins, The Walls Are Breached - The French Lose Hope, Ragnar Knows Floki Killed Athelstan, Vikings Attempt To Rip Open Gates, Floki Melt Down, Floki Curses The Gods, Kalf And Lagertha Make A Pact, Lagertha's Stealth Assault On The Bridge, The French Counter Attack, Ragnar Hallucinates, Sees Gods, The Vikings Are Told Of Ragnar's Death, Vikings Attack Paris, Ragnar Sets Sail For Home



Теги товара: Кинематограф

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Похожие товары

Характеристики
Бренд
Music on vinyl
Тип товара
Виниловая пластинка
Формат издания
2 LP
Лэйбл
Music On Vinyl
Barcode
[8719262037519]
Тип издания
12 дюймов
Дата релиза
2025
Исполнитель
Ost
Альбом (сингл)
Vikings Iii
Жанр
Саундтреки к фильмам
Трек-лист
The Seer Gives Lagertha A Prophecy, The Vikings Sail For Wessex, Kwenthrith's Story, Vikings Battle Brihtwulf's Army, Torstein Loses An Arm, A Cloaked Figure Arrives In Kattegat, Battle For The Hill Of The Ash, Judith, Sacrifice For The Corps, Siggy Sacrifices Herself To Save Ragnar's Sons, Rollo Learns Of Siggy's Sacrifice, Bjorn Fights To Save Rollo, Helga Tells Floki Of Harbard, The Seer Laughs At Rollo's Misery, Aethelwulf Attacks, Ragnar Kills The Messenger, Athelstan Is Reborn, Floki Appea
Версия издания
цветной винил, лимитированное
Развернуть
ТНВЭД
8523809900
Ограниченный тираж
да
Цвет винила
белый
Сохранность конверта
Still Sealed (SS)
Сохранность винила
Still Sealed (SS)
Упаковка издания
Carton Sleeve
Поддержка карт памяти
виниловая пластинка
Габариты в упаковке (ШхВхГ)
32x32x1 см
Специальное издание (серия)
At The Movies
Страна производитель
Нидерланды
Описание
Лицензионное издание, выпущенное на виниле. В альбом вошли следующие композиции: The Seer Gives Lagertha A Prophecy, The Vikings Sail For Wessex, Kwenthrith's Story, Vikings Battle Brihtwulf's Army, Torstein Loses An Arm, A Cloaked Figure Arrives In Kattegat, Battle For The Hill Of The Ash, Judith, Sacrifice For The Corps, Siggy Sacrifices Herself To Save Ragnar's Sons, Rollo Learns Of Siggy's Sacrifice, Bjorn Fights To Save Rollo, Helga Tells Floki Of Harbard, The Seer Laughs At Rollo's Misery, Aethelwulf Attacks, Ragnar Kills The Messenger, Athelstan Is Reborn, Floki Appears To Kill Athelstan, Ragnar Honors Athelstan's Death, Ecbert Sends Athelwulf On A Journey, Aethelwulf Meets With Kwenthrith, Floki's Siege Towers Revealed, Vikings Reach Paris, The Attack Begins, The Walls Are Breached - The French Lose Hope, Ragnar Knows Floki Killed Athelstan, Vikings Attempt To Rip Open Gates, Floki Melt Down, Floki Curses The Gods, Kalf And Lagertha Make A Pact, Lagertha's Stealth Assault On The Bridge, The French Counter Attack, Ragnar Hallucinates, Sees Gods, The Vikings Are Told Of Ragnar's Death, Vikings Attack Paris, Ragnar Sets Sail For Home


Теги товара: Кинематограф
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Ost - Vikings Iii (Trevor Morris) (Coloured) (8719262037519) виниловая пластинка - фото, характеристики, описание и цена представлены на карточке товара. Для того, чтобы сразу узнать о поступлении этого товара в наш интернет-магазин, вам надо подписаться на уведомление по email, оставив адрес своей электронной почты в форме выше на данной странице.
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