The Seer Gives Lagertha A Prophecy, The Vikings Sail For Wessex, Kwenthrith's Story, Vikings Battle Brihtwulf's Army, Torstein Loses An Arm, A Cloaked Figure Arrives In Kattegat, Battle For The Hill Of The Ash, Judith, Sacrifice For The Corps, Siggy Sacrifices Herself To Save Ragnar's Sons, Rollo Learns Of Siggy's Sacrifice, Bjorn Fights To Save Rollo, Helga Tells Floki Of Harbard, The Seer Laughs At Rollo's Misery, Aethelwulf Attacks, Ragnar Kills The Messenger, Athelstan Is Reborn, Floki Appea

The Seer Gives Lagertha A Prophecy, The Vikings Sail For Wessex, Kwenthrith's Story, Vikings Battle Brihtwulf's Army, Torstein Loses An Arm, A Cloaked Figure Arrives In Kattegat, Battle For The Hill Of The Ash, Judith, Sacrifice For The Corps, Siggy Sacrifices Herself To Save Ragnar's Sons, Rollo Learns Of Siggy's Sacrifice, Bjorn Fights To Save Rollo, Helga Tells Floki Of Harbard, The Seer Laughs At Rollo's Misery, Aethelwulf Attacks, Ragnar Kills The Messenger, Athelstan Is Reborn, Floki Appea

Описание товара Ost - Vikings Iii (Trevor Morris) (Coloured) (8719262037519) виниловая пластинка

Лицензионное издание, выпущенное на виниле. В альбом вошли следующие композиции: The Seer Gives Lagertha A Prophecy, The Vikings Sail For Wessex, Kwenthrith's Story, Vikings Battle Brihtwulf's Army, Torstein Loses An Arm, A Cloaked Figure Arrives In Kattegat, Battle For The Hill Of The Ash, Judith, Sacrifice For The Corps, Siggy Sacrifices Herself To Save Ragnar's Sons, Rollo Learns Of Siggy's Sacrifice, Bjorn Fights To Save Rollo, Helga Tells Floki Of Harbard, The Seer Laughs At Rollo's Misery, Aethelwulf Attacks, Ragnar Kills The Messenger, Athelstan Is Reborn, Floki Appears To Kill Athelstan, Ragnar Honors Athelstan's Death, Ecbert Sends Athelwulf On A Journey, Aethelwulf Meets With Kwenthrith, Floki's Siege Towers Revealed, Vikings Reach Paris, The Attack Begins, The Walls Are Breached - The French Lose Hope, Ragnar Knows Floki Killed Athelstan, Vikings Attempt To Rip Open Gates, Floki Melt Down, Floki Curses The Gods, Kalf And Lagertha Make A Pact, Lagertha's Stealth Assault On The Bridge, The French Counter Attack, Ragnar Hallucinates, Sees Gods, The Vikings Are Told Of Ragnar's Death, Vikings Attack Paris, Ragnar Sets Sail For Home