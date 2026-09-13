Dick Dale and The Del-Tones - Misirlou (1962) from PuFiction, The Coasters - Down in Mexico (1956) from Death Proof, The Big Bopper - Chantilly Lace (1959) from True Romance, Esquivel - Harlem Nocturne (1960) from Four Rooms, Nick Perito - The Green Leaves of Summer (1960) from Inglourious Basterds, Howlin' Wolf - Somebody in My Home (1959) from The Hateful Eight, Dee Clark - Hey Little Girl (1959) from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Charlie Feathers - Can't Hardly Stand It (1956) from Kill Bill

Dick Dale and The Del-Tones - Misirlou (1962) from PuFiction, The Coasters - Down in Mexico (1956) from Death Proof, The Big Bopper - Chantilly Lace (1959) from True Romance, Esquivel - Harlem Nocturne (1960) from Four Rooms, Nick Perito - The Green Leaves of Summer (1960) from Inglourious Basterds, Howlin' Wolf - Somebody in My Home (1959) from The Hateful Eight, Dee Clark - Hey Little Girl (1959) from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Charlie Feathers - Can't Hardly Stand It (1956) from Kill Bill

Описание товара Various Artists - Once Upon A Time: The Tarantino Sound (Coloured) (8436569195949) виниловая пластинка

Лицензионное издание, выпущенное на виниле. В альбом вошли следующие композиции: Dick Dale and The Del-Tones - Misirlou (1962) from PuFiction, The Coasters - Down in Mexico (1956) from Death Proof, The Big Bopper - Chantilly Lace (1959) from True Romance, Esquivel - Harlem Nocturne (1960) from Four Rooms, Nick Perito - The Green Leaves of Summer (1960) from Inglourious Basterds, Howlin' Wolf - Somebody in My Home (1959) from The Hateful Eight, Dee Clark - Hey Little Girl (1959) from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Charlie Feathers - Can't Hardly Stand It (1956) from Kill Bill Vol.2, The Robins - Since I First Met You (1956) from PuFiction, Johnny Otis - Willie and The Hand Jive (1958) from PuFiction, Link Wray - Rumble (1958) from PuFiction, The Tornadoes - Bustin' Surfboards (1962) from PuFiction, Johnny Cash - I Walk the Line (1956) from Kill Bill Vol.2, The Clovers - Love Potion No.9 (1959) from Death Proof, The Falcons - You're So Fine (1959) from Jackie Brown, The Shirelles - Will You Love Me Tomorrow (1960) from True Romance, Woody Thorne - Teenagers in Love (1961) from PuFiction, Burl Ives - A Little Bitty Tear (1961) from True Romance, Duane Eddy - Rebel-'Rouser (1958) from PuFiction, Rick Nelson - Lonesome Town (1958) from PuFiction, Jim Lowe - The Green Door (1956) from Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Screamin' Jay Hawkins - I Put a Spell On You (1956) from Death Proof