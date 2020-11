Виниловая пластинка Various Artists, Northern Soul All Nighter (5060403742261)

A1 Al Wilson – The Snake 3:30

A2 Sam Cooke – Sugar Dumpling 2:18

A3 The Tams – Disillusioned 2:01

A4 Timi Yuro – What's A Matter Baby 2:38

A5 Wilson Pickett – Let Me Be Your Boy 2:48

A6 The 5 Royales – Catch That Teardrop 2:28

A7 The Delacardos – I Just Want To Know 2:21

A8 Big Dee Irwin – Everybody's Got A Dance But Me 2:15

A9 Chuck Jackson – Getting Ready For The Heartbreak 2:27

B1 Eddie Holland – Jamie 2:28

B2 The Marvelettes – Way Over There 2:22

B3 The Temptations – Check Yourself 2:46

B4 The Miracles – If Your Mother Only Knew 2:41

B5 LaBrenda Ben & The Beljeans – The Chaperone 2:47

B6 Harvey Fuqua – Any Way You Wanta 2:46

B7 Maureen Gray – Today's The Day 2:06

B8 Wilson Pickett – My Heart Belongs To You 2:18

B9 The Pentagons – I Wonder (If Your Love Will Ever Belong To Me ) 2:27

C1 Carla Thomas – Dance With Me 2:22

C2 Charles Sheffield – It's Your Voodoo Working 1:50

C3 Irma Thomas – Somebody Told You 2:41

C4 Richard Berry, The Pharaohs (3) – Have Love Will Travel 2:44

C5 Etta James – Seven Day Fool 2:54

C6 The Charmaines – What Kind Of Girl 2:25

C7 Patti LaBelle And The Bluebells – I Sold My Heart To The Junkman 2:24

C8 Tammy Montgomery – It's Mine 2:27

C9 Dee Dee Sharp – The Night 2:38

D1 The O'Jays – Miracles 2:26

D2 The Showmen – The Wrong Girl 2:29

D3 Maxine Brown – Am I Falling In Love 2:08

D4 Jimmy Radcliffe – ( There Goes ) The Forgotten Man 2:51

D5 Jerry Butler – Find Another Girl 2:49

D6 Chuck Jackson – I Don't Want To Cry 2:18

D7 Ronnie Love – Chills & Fever 2:29

D8 Patience Valentine – If You Don't Come ( You Better Call ) 2:01