Виниловая пластинка Dylan, Bob, New Morning (0889854517311)

A1 If Not For You 2:40

A2 Day Of The Locusts 3:58

A3 Time Passes Slowly 2:35

A4 Went To See The Gypsy 2:47

A5 Winterlude 2:22

A6 If Dogs Run Free 3:37

B1 New Morning 3:57

B2 Sign On The Window 3:15

B3 One More Weekend 3:08

B4 The Man In Me 3:06

B5 Three Angels 2:05