Синие ноутбуки

Тип Линейка 340S Air Aspire Aspire 3 ConceptD Creator Elite Elite Dragonfly EliteBook ExpertBook Extensa G3 G5 G7 IP Gaming IdeaPad Latitude Leopard LifeBook MacBook MacBook Pro Modern Nitro Precision ProBook ProBook G7 ProBook ROG Raider Stealth Swift Swift 3 TUF Thin ThinkPad Thinkbook Toughbook TravelMate TravelMate P6 V340 VivoBook XPS ZBook Zenbook 250 Диагональ экрана, дюйм 13 13.1 13.3 13.3 13.4 13.5 14 14 15.6 15.6 16 17 17.3 17.3 Разрешение экрана 1024х768 1366х768 1440х900 1600x900 1600х900 1920x1080 1920x1080 1920x1200 1920х1080 1920х1200 2256x1504 2560x1600 2560х1440 3072x1920 3840x2160 3840x2400 3840х2160 Процессор AMD Ryzen 3 3300U AMD Ryzen 7 3700U AMD Ryzen 3 3200U AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3300U AMD Ryzen 5 3500U AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U AMD Ryzen 5 3500U AMD Ryzen 7 2700U AMD Ryzen 7 3700U AMD Ryzen 7 3700U Intel Core i3 1005G1 Intel Core i3 8145U Intel Core i5 10210U Intel Core i5 1035G1 Intel Core i5 1035G4 Intel Core i5 8265U Intel Core i5 8365U Intel Core i5 9300H Intel Core i7 10510U Intel Core i7 1065G7 Intel Core i7 10710U Intel Core i7 8550U Intel Core i7 8565U Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i7 9850H Intel Core i3 1005G1 Intel Core i3 10110U Intel Core i3 8145U Intel Core i3 i3-1005G1 Intel Core i3 i3-8130U Intel Core i5 Intel Core i5 - 10210U Intel Core i5 - 5300U Intel Core i5 10210U Intel Core i5 1035G1 Intel Core i5 5350U Intel Core i5 6300U Intel Core i5 8265U Intel Core i5 8300H Intel Core i5 8365U Intel Core i5 i5-10210U Intel Core i5 i5-10300H Intel Core i5 i5-1035G1 Intel Core i5 i5-8265U Intel Core i5 10210U Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i5 10310U Intel Core i5 1035G1 Intel Core i5 1038NG7 Intel Core i5 8257U Intel Core i5 8265U Intel Core i5 9300H Intel Core i7 10510U Intel Core i7 10610U Intel Core i7 1065G7 Intel Core i7 10850H Intel Core i7 7Y75 Intel Core i7 8565U Intel Core i7 8665U Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i7 i7-10510U Intel Core i710510U Intel Core i7 10510U Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10850H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i7 8565U Intel Core i7 8665U Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 Intel Core i9 10980HK Intel Core i9 9880H Количество ядер процессора восьмиядерный двухъядерный четырехъядерный шестиядерный Объем оперативной памяти 12288 Мб 16 Гб 16384 Мб 32 Гб 32768 Мб 4 Гб 4096 Мб 64 ГБ 8 Гб 8192 Мб Тип графического контроллера GeForce MX110 GeForce MX130 Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon 540X Radeon RX 640 Radeon RX Vega 10 Radeon Vega Radeon Vega 10 Radeon Vega 6 Radeon Vega 8 дискретная дискретный интегрированный интегрированный Графический контроллер AMD Radeon 540X AMD Radeon Graphics AMD Radeon Pro 5500M AMD Radeon RX 640 AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 AMD Radeon Rx Vega 10 AMD Radeon Vega 10 AMD Radeon Vega 3 AMD Radeon Vega 6 AMD Radeon Vega 8 AMD UHD Graphics GeForce MX110 Intel GMA 5500 Intel HD Graphics 620 Intel HD Graphics 6000 Intel HD Graphics 615 Intel HD Graphics 620 Intel Intel UHD 620 Intel Intel UHD Graphics Intel Iris Plus Intel Iris Plus graphics Intel Iris graphics Intel Iris graphics 645 Intel UHD 620 Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti MAX Q NVIDIA GeForce MX110 NVIDIA GeForce MX150 NVIDIA GeForce MX330 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 MAX Q NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SuperMQ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SuperMQ NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 NVIDIA Quadro T2000 Radeon RX Vega 10 UHD Graphics 620 nVidia GeForce GTX 1050 nVidia GeForce GTX 1050 MAX Q nVidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti nVidia GeForce GTX 1060 nVidia GeForce GTX 1650 nVidia GeForce GTX 1650 MAX Q nVidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti MAX Q nVidia GeForce MX230 nVidia GeForce MX250 nVidia GeForce RTX 2060 nVidia GeForce GTX 1650 nVidia GeForce GTX 1650 MAX Q nVidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti nVidia GeForce MX230 nVidia GeForce MX250 nVidia GeForce MX350 nVidia GeForce RTX 2060 nVidia Quadro P1000 nVidia Quadro P2000 nVidia Quadro P520 nVidia Quadro T2000 nVidia Quadro RTX 4000 дискретный интегрированный Тип матрицы IGZO IPS OLED QHD SVA TFT IPS TFT UWVA TFT VA TN TN+film UWVA WVA Объем HDD Операционная система DOS Endless Endless OS Free DOS Linux MacOS MacOS X El Capitan MacOS Catalina Microsoft Windows 7 Professional Windows 10 Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Professional Windows 10 Professional Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Professional noOS не установлена Объем SSD 1 Тб 128 Гб 2 Тб 256 Гб 512 Гб Тип жесткого диска Цвет белый зеленый красный розовое золото серебристый серебро серебро/черный серый синий темно-серый темно-синий фиолетовый черный Цвет клавиатуры серебро серый синий фиолетовый черный чёрный Сенсорный экран Multi-Touch есть нет отсутствует Сканер отпечатка пальца есть есть (Fingerprint) нет отсутствует Объем памяти граф. контроллера 2 Гб 2048 Мб 3072 Мб 4 Гб 4096 Мб 6 Гб 6144 Мб 8 Гб SMA (использует системную)