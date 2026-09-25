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Howard Shore - Anthology: The Paris Concerts (0028948662371) виниловая пластинка купить виниловую пластинку в Москве, цены на винил
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Howard Shore - Anthology: The Paris Concerts (0028948662371) виниловая пластинка

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Howard Shore - Anthology: The Paris Concerts (0028948662371) виниловая пластинка - фото 1
Howard Shore - Anthology: The Paris Concerts (0028948662371) виниловая пластинка - фото 2
Howard Shore - Anthology: The Paris Concerts (0028948662371) виниловая пластинка - фото 3
Howard Shore - Anthology: The Paris Concerts (0028948662371) виниловая пластинка - фото 4
Howard Shore - Anthology: The Paris Concerts (0028948662371) виниловая пластинка - фото 5
Howard Shore - Anthology: The Paris Concerts (0028948662371) виниловая пластинка - фото 6
Howard Shore - Anthology: The Paris Concerts (0028948662371) виниловая пластинка - фото 7
Оригинальный товар
Гарантия качества Этот товар имеет полную гарантию качества от официального представительства бренда. Мы обеспечиваем надежную онлайн-оплату и доставку, что гарантирует вам безопасность и удобство покупки. Выбирая наши товары, вы можете быть уверены в их подлинности и высоких стандартах обслуживания.
Характеристики
Тип товара
Виниловая пластинка
Тип издания
12 дюймов
Дата релиза
2025
Исполнитель
Howard Shore
Альбом (сингл)
Anthology: The Paris Concerts
Жанр
Классическая музыка
Версия издания
стандартное
Цвет винила
черный
Сохранность конверта
Still Sealed (SS)
  • Howard Shore - Anthology: The Paris Concerts (0028948662371) виниловая пластинка - фото 1
  • Howard Shore - Anthology: The Paris Concerts (0028948662371) виниловая пластинка - фото 2
  • Howard Shore - Anthology: The Paris Concerts (0028948662371) виниловая пластинка - фото 3
  • Howard Shore - Anthology: The Paris Concerts (0028948662371) виниловая пластинка - фото 4
  • Howard Shore - Anthology: The Paris Concerts (0028948662371) виниловая пластинка - фото 5
  • Howard Shore - Anthology: The Paris Concerts (0028948662371) виниловая пластинка - фото 6
  • Howard Shore - Anthology: The Paris Concerts (0028948662371) виниловая пластинка - фото 7
Оригинальный товар
Гарантия качества Этот товар имеет полную гарантию качества от официального представительства бренда. Мы обеспечиваем надежную онлайн-оплату и доставку, что гарантирует вам безопасность и удобство покупки. Выбирая наши товары, вы можете быть уверены в их подлинности и высоких стандартах обслуживания.
5 920 руб. 

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Код товара: 730347
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Характеристики

Бренд
Deutsche Grammophon
Тип товара
Виниловая пластинка
Тип носителя
виниловая пластинка
Формат издания
2 LP
Лэйбл
Deutsche Grammophon
Barcode
[0028948662371]
Тип издания
12 дюймов
Дата релиза
2025
Исполнитель
Howard Shore
Альбом (сингл)
Anthology: The Paris Concerts
Жанр
Классическая музыка
Трек-лист
The Hobbit: The Noble Wood (I Roderyn), The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: Where the Shadows Lie, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: The History of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: A Long-Expected Party, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: The Seduction of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: A Black Shadow, The Lord of the Rings: The Fell
Версия издания
стандартное
ТНВЭД
8523809900
Цвет винила
черный
Сохранность конверта
Still Sealed (SS)
Сохранность винила
Still Sealed (SS)
Упаковка издания
Carton Sleeve
Страна производитель
США
Размеры в упаковке, см
32х32х2
Вес, г.
300

Описание товара Howard Shore - Anthology: The Paris Concerts (0028948662371) виниловая пластинка

Лицензионное издание, выпущенное на виниле. В альбом вошли следующие композиции: The Hobbit: The Noble Wood (I Roderyn), The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: Where the Shadows Lie, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: The History of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: A Long-Expected Party, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: The Seduction of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: A Black Shadow, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: Last Homely House, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: Turning Southwards, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The Road Under the Mountain, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The Halls of Durin, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: Durin's Bane, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The Golden Wood, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: Gandalf's Lament, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: Beyond Lothl?rien, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The Anduin, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The White Hand, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The Passing of Boromir, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The Fate of the Bearer, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: In Dreams, Catania, Esther Kahn (Paris Suite), Concertino from Eastern Promises: Eastern Promises, Concertino from Eastern Promises: Tatiana / Trans-Siberian Diary

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Характеристики
Бренд
Deutsche Grammophon
Тип товара
Виниловая пластинка
Тип носителя
виниловая пластинка
Формат издания
2 LP
Лэйбл
Deutsche Grammophon
Barcode
[0028948662371]
Тип издания
12 дюймов
Дата релиза
2025
Исполнитель
Howard Shore
Альбом (сингл)
Anthology: The Paris Concerts
Жанр
Классическая музыка
Трек-лист
The Hobbit: The Noble Wood (I Roderyn), The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: Where the Shadows Lie, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: The History of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: A Long-Expected Party, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: The Seduction of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: A Black Shadow, The Lord of the Rings: The Fell
Развернуть
Версия издания
стандартное
ТНВЭД
8523809900
Цвет винила
черный
Сохранность конверта
Still Sealed (SS)
Сохранность винила
Still Sealed (SS)
Упаковка издания
Carton Sleeve
Страна производитель
США
Описание
Лицензионное издание, выпущенное на виниле. В альбом вошли следующие композиции: The Hobbit: The Noble Wood (I Roderyn), The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: Where the Shadows Lie, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: The History of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: A Long-Expected Party, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: The Seduction of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: A Black Shadow, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: Last Homely House, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: Turning Southwards, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The Road Under the Mountain, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The Halls of Durin, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: Durin's Bane, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The Golden Wood, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: Gandalf's Lament, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: Beyond Lothl?rien, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The Anduin, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The White Hand, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The Passing of Boromir, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The Fate of the Bearer, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: In Dreams, Catania, Esther Kahn (Paris Suite), Concertino from Eastern Promises: Eastern Promises, Concertino from Eastern Promises: Tatiana / Trans-Siberian Diary
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Howard Shore - Anthology: The Paris Concerts (0028948662371) виниловая пластинка - фото, характеристики, описание и цена представлены на карточке товара. Для того, чтобы сразу узнать о поступлении этого товара в наш интернет-магазин, вам надо подписаться на уведомление по email, оставив адрес своей электронной почты в форме выше на данной странице.
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