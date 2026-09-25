The Hobbit: The Noble Wood (I Roderyn), The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: Where the Shadows Lie, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: The History of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: A Long-Expected Party, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: The Seduction of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: A Black Shadow, The Lord of the Rings: The Fell

The Hobbit: The Noble Wood (I Roderyn), The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: Where the Shadows Lie, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: The History of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: A Long-Expected Party, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: The Seduction of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: A Black Shadow, The Lord of the Rings: The Fell

Описание товара Howard Shore - Anthology: The Paris Concerts (0028948662371) виниловая пластинка

Лицензионное издание, выпущенное на виниле. В альбом вошли следующие композиции: The Hobbit: The Noble Wood (I Roderyn), The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: Where the Shadows Lie, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: The History of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: A Long-Expected Party, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: The Seduction of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement I: A Black Shadow, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: Last Homely House, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: Turning Southwards, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The Road Under the Mountain, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The Halls of Durin, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: Durin's Bane, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The Golden Wood, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: Gandalf's Lament, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: Beyond Lothl?rien, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The Anduin, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The White Hand, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The Passing of Boromir, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: The Fate of the Bearer, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Movement II: In Dreams, Catania, Esther Kahn (Paris Suite), Concertino from Eastern Promises: Eastern Promises, Concertino from Eastern Promises: Tatiana / Trans-Siberian Diary