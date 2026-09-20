It's Only a Paper Moon, The Lady Is a Tramp, But Not for Me, Dream a Little Dream of Me (With Louis Armstrong), Cry Me a River, Summertime (With Louis Armstrong), Night and Day, A Fine Romance (With Louis Armstrong), Come Rain or Come Shine, Too Darn Hot, The Man I Love, Manhattan, They Can't Take That Away from Me (With Louis Armstrong), Everytime We Say Goodbye, Cheek to Cheek (With Louis Armstrong), A - Tisket a, Just One of Those Things, My Funny Valentine, Anything Goes, Nice Work If You Ca

It's Only a Paper Moon, The Lady Is a Tramp, But Not for Me, Dream a Little Dream of Me (With Louis Armstrong), Cry Me a River, Summertime (With Louis Armstrong), Night and Day, A Fine Romance (With Louis Armstrong), Come Rain or Come Shine, Too Darn Hot, The Man I Love, Manhattan, They Can't Take That Away from Me (With Louis Armstrong), Everytime We Say Goodbye, Cheek to Cheek (With Louis Armstrong), A - Tisket a, Just One of Those Things, My Funny Valentine, Anything Goes, Nice Work If You Ca

Описание товара Ella Fitzgerald - Platinum Collection (White Vinyl) (3Lp) (5060403742520) виниловая пластинка

Лицензионное издание, выпущенное на виниле. В альбом вошли следующие композиции: It's Only a Paper Moon, The Lady Is a Tramp, But Not for Me, Dream a Little Dream of Me (With Louis Armstrong), Cry Me a River, Summertime (With Louis Armstrong), Night and Day, A Fine Romance (With Louis Armstrong), Come Rain or Come Shine, Too Darn Hot, The Man I Love, Manhattan, They Can't Take That Away from Me (With Louis Armstrong), Everytime We Say Goodbye, Cheek to Cheek (With Louis Armstrong), A - Tisket a, Just One of Those Things, My Funny Valentine, Anything Goes, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Blue Skies, Let's Fall in Love, These Foolish Things (Remind Me of You), Let's Face the Music and Dance, Blue Moon, Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea, It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing), Mack the Knife (Live), How High the Moon, That Old Black Magic, Someone to Watch Over Me, I've Got You Under My Skin, One for My Baby (And One More for the Road), I Get a Kick Out of You, I Love Paris, Stormy Weather, Let's Call the Whole Thing Off (With Louis Armstrong), Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered, s Wonderful, Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall, Love Me or Leave Me, Get Happy