Описание товара Игра для ПК WWE 2K18 Enduring Icons Pack [2K_3891] (электронный ключ)

Описание

Внимание! Для запуска требуется наличие игры WWE 2K18.

5 Superstars, уже вписавших свои имена в историю спортивных развлечений, ждут вас в наборе WWE 2K18 Enduring Icons Pack. Загрузите этот набор и сыграйте за The Hardy Boyz, а также за вошедших в WWE 2017 Hall of Fame звезд Rock ‘n’ Roll Express и «The Glamazon» Beth Phoenix.

Примечание: этот предмет входит в состав премиальных материалов при покупке Season Pass.

© 2005-2017 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. and its subsidiaries. 2K, the 2K logo, and Take-Two Interactive Software are all trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Developed by YUKE’S Co., Ltd. YUKE’S Co., Ltd. and its logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of YUKE’S Co., Ltd. All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. © 2017 WWE. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Use of this product requires agreement to the following third party end user license agreement: http://www.take2games.com/eula/

Требования к системе

Информация по установке

Операционная система Windows 7 64-bit (with latest updates) Процессор Intel Core i5-3550 / AMD FX 8150 Оперативная память 4 Гб Видеокарта GeForce GTX 670 / Radeon HD 7850 DirectX 11 Звуковая карта DirectX 9.0c Compatible Жесткий диск 50 ГБ Интернет Дополнительно Не менее 2 GB DDR Video Memory

Лицензионный ключ игры активируется в Steam.

Как активировать ключ и начать играть:

Если у вас не установлен Steam клиент, скачайте и установите его .

Войдите в свой аккаунт Steam или зарегистрируйте новый, если у вас его еще нет.

Чтобы активировать ключ, выберите пункт «Активировать через Steam...» в разделе «Игры» или «Добавить игру» в левом нижнем углу приложения и выберите там «Активировать через Steam...».

Введите ключ активации.

После этого игра отобразится в разделе «Библиотека», и вы сможете скачать ее.