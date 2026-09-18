Описание товара Игра для ПК Borderlands 2 DLC: Collectors Edition Content [2K_1561] (электронный ключ)

Описание

Внимание! Для доступа к контенту дополнения требуется игра Borderlands 2.

В этот набор входят новые варианты голов и обликов для персонажей, а также модификатор гранат «Контрабандная ракета-шутиха».

© 2009 - 2012 Gearbox Software, LLC. Published and distributed by 2K Games. Gearbox Software, Borderlands, and the Gearbox and Borderlands logos are trademarks of Gearbox Software, LLC. 2K Games and the 2K Games logo are trademarks of 2K Games in the US and/or other countries. Unreal, the circle-U logo and the Powered by Unreal Technology logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo and The Way It’s Meant To Be Played are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation. This software product includes Autodesk® Scaleform® software. © 2012 Autodesk, Inc. Autodesk and Scaleform are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. Powered by Wwise (ce) 2006 – 2012 Audiokinetic Inc. All rights reserved. Для пользования продуктом вы обязаны принять следующее лицензионное соглашение третьей стороны с конечным пользователем: http://www.take2games.com/eula/

Требования к системе

Информация по установке

Операционная система XP SP3 Процессор двухъядерный с тактовой частотой 2,4 ГГц Оперативная память 2Гб Видеокарта ATI Radeon HD3650 256 MB / Nvidia GeForce 8600 256 MB DirectX 9.0c Звуковая карта совместимая c DirectX Жесткий диск 13 Гб

Лицензионный ключ игры активируется в Steam.

Как активировать ключ и начать играть:

Если у вас не установлен Steam клиент, скачайте и установите его .

Войдите в свой аккаунт Steam или зарегистрируйте новый, если у вас его еще нет.

Чтобы активировать ключ, выберите пункт «Активировать через Steam...» в разделе «Игры» или «Добавить игру» в левом нижнем углу приложения и выберите там «Активировать через Steam...».

Введите ключ активации.

После этого игра отобразится в разделе «Библиотека», и вы сможете скачать ее.