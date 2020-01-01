Тип Линейка EliteBook ExpertBook IdeaPad Latitude LifeBook MacBook Pro Precision ProBook G7 Swift Swift 3 ThinkPad Thinkbook TravelMate XPS Диагональ экрана, дюйм 13 13.3 13.3 13.4 13.5 14 15.6 16 17 17.3 Разрешение экрана 1920x1080 1920x1080 1920x1200 1920х1080 2256x1504 2560x1600 2560х1440 3072x1920 3840x2400 3840х2160 Процессор AMD Ryzen 3 3300U AMD Ryzen 7 3700U AMD Ryzen 5 3500U AMD Ryzen 5 3500U AMD Ryzen 7 2700U AMD Ryzen 7 3700U Intel Core i3 1005G1 Intel Core i3 8145U Intel Core i5 10210U Intel Core i5 1035G1 Intel Core i5 8265U Intel Core i5 9300H Intel Core i7 10510U Intel Core i7 1065G7 Intel Core i7 8550U Intel Core i7 8565U Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i7 9850H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i3 10110U Intel Core i3 8145U Intel Core i3 i3-1005G1 Intel Core i5 Intel Core i5 - 10210U Intel Core i5 10210U Intel Core i5 8265U Intel Core i5 i5-10210U Intel Core i5 10210U Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i5 10310U Intel Core i5 1038NG7 Intel Core i5 8257U Intel Core i5 8265U Intel Core i7 10510U Intel Core i7 10610U Intel Core i7 1065G7 Intel Core i7 7Y75 Intel Core i7 8565U Intel Core i7 8665U Intel Core i7 i7-10510U Intel Core i710510U Intel Core i7 10510U Intel Core i7 1065G7 Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10850H Intel Core i9 Количество ядер процессора восьмиядерный двухъядерный четырехъядерный шестиядерный Объем оперативной памяти 16 Гб 16384 Мб 32 Гб 32768 Мб 4 Гб 4096 Мб 64 ГБ 8 Гб 8192 Мб Тип графического контроллера Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX 640 дискретная дискретный интегрированный интегрированный Графический контроллер AMD Radeon Pro 5500M AMD Radeon RX 640 AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 AMD Radeon Rx Vega 10 AMD Radeon Vega 10 AMD Radeon Vega 6 AMD Radeon Vega 8 Intel HD Graphics 615 Intel HD Graphics 620 Intel Intel UHD Graphics Intel Iris Plus Intel Iris Plus graphics Intel Iris graphics Intel Iris graphics 645 Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti MAX Q NVIDIA GeForce MX150 NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 NVIDIA Quadro T2000 nVidia GeForce GTX 1050 MAX Q nVidia GeForce GTX 1650 nVidia GeForce GTX 1650 MAX Q nVidia GeForce MX250 nVidia GeForce MX230 nVidia GeForce MX250 nVidia GeForce MX350 nVidia Quadro P2000 nVidia Quadro RTX 4000 nVidia Quadro RTX3000 nVidia Quadro T1000 nVidia Quadro T2000 дискретный интегрированный Тип матрицы IGZO IPS OLED TFT IPS UWVA WVA Объем HDD Операционная система DOS Endless Linux MacOS MacOS Catalina Windows 10 Windows 10 Professional Windows 10 Professional Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Professional noOS Объем SSD 1 Тб 2 Тб 256 Гб 512 Гб Тип жесткого диска Цвет красный серебро серебро/черный серый синий темно-серый фиолетовый черный Цвет клавиатуры серебро серый фиолетовый черный чёрный Сенсорный экран Multi-Touch есть отсутствует Сканер отпечатка пальца Объем памяти граф. контроллера 2 Гб 2048 Мб 3072 Мб 4 Гб 4096 Мб 6 Гб 6144 Мб 8 Гб 8192 Мб SMA (использует системную)